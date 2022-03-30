PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 71 - Sales

This weekly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 18,498,633 Switch: 18,288,275 XSX|S: 13,427,710

Through the first 71 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.21 million units units and is 5.07 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.86 million units.

The PS5 has sold 18.50 million in 71 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 18.29 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 13.43 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 71 weeks, the PS5 is in the lead. The PS5 has a 36.8 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 36.4 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.8 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 6,956,250 XSX|S: 6,483,810 Switch: 6,431,211

Through the first 71 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.47 million units and is 0.53 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.05 million units.

The PS5 has sold 6.96 million in 71 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 6.48 million units and the Switch 6.43 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 71 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The PS5 has a 35.0 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 32.6 percent, and the Switch at 32.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (70 weeks):

PS5: 6,859,452 Switch: 4,703,536 XSX|S: 4,002,553

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 70 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.16 million units and is 2.86 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.70 million units.

The PS5 has sold 6.86 million in 70 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 4.70 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 4.00 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 70 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.1 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 30.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.7 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 4,612,531 PS5: 1,467,225 XSX|S: 166,181

Through the first 71 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 3.15 million units and is 4.45 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.30 million units.

The Switch has sold 4.61 million units in 71 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.47 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.17 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 71 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 73.8 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 23.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.7 percent.

