XS Outsells PS5, Switch Comfortably in 1st - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 13-19 - Sales

/ 1,285 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 361,213 units sold for the week ending March 19, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 105.95 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 219,136 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.43 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 188,535 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.50 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 122,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 129,000 units. PS4 sold 310,164 units for the week ending March 21, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 90,160 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,879 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,364 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 109,465 units (-23.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 101,076 (-34.9%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 95,652 units (77.5%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 51,561 (-76.5%) and the Xbox One is down 21,147 units (-93.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 2,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 49,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 89,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 361,213 ( 105,950,799 ) Xbox Series X|S - 219,136 ( 13,427,710 ) PlayStation 5 - 188,535 ( 18,498,633 ) PlayStation 4 - 15,879 ( 116,721,463 ) Xbox One - 1,364 ( 50,519,373 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Xbox Series X|S - 156,008 Switch - 138,733 PlayStation 5 - 102,539 PlayStation 4 - 8,339 Xbox One - 1,129

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 89,474 PlayStation 5 - 48,891 Xbox Series X|S - 45,343

PlayStation 4 - 7,062 Xbox One - 212 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 120,143 PlayStation 5 - 31,176 Xbox Series X|S - 12,951 PlayStation 4 - 257 Xbox One - 14

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,863

PlayStation 5 - 5,929 Xbox Series X|S - 4,834

PlayStation 4 - 221 Xbox One - 9

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles