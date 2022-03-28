Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Debuts in 5th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, has remained in first place Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 11th week of 2022.

Elden Ring in its fourth week has remained in second place, while FIFA 22 has remained in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin debuted in fifth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 11, 2022: Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - NEW Pokémon Legends: Arceus Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Party Superstars Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

