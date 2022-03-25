Deliver Us Mars Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer KeokeN Interactive have announced Deliver Us Mars for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The atmospheric science-fiction adventure game is a sequel to Deliver Us The Moon.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

First, you delivered the Moon, now it's time to deliver the Red Planet in a bold new mission.

Deliver Us Mars, the sequel to Deliver Us The Moon from award winning-developer KeokeN Interactive and Frontier Foundry is a brand-new narrative-rich adventure that takes everything you love about Deliver Us The Moon, and rockets the experience to another planet.

A Bold New Mission

Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.

Out of this World Gameplay

Journey from Earth to the surface of Mars and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you hope discover the secrets of Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.

A Handcrafted Experience

Experience a highly polished and absorbing narrative experience packed with engaging gameplay. Every moment is handcrafted, delivering a suspense-filled, emotion-fueled narrative alongside music from award-winning composer Sander Van Zanten, state-of-the-art motion capture, stunning graphics and real-time ray traced shadows and reflections, powered by Unreal Engine.

