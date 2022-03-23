Bare Butt Boxing is a Multiplayer Brawler, Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Tuatara has announced multiplayer brawler Bare Butt Boxing. It will first launch for PC via Steam Early Access in Q4 2022 and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and full PC release in 2023.

"Bare Butt Boxing is our ode to the games we loved growing up and the people we loved playing them with," said Tuatara founder Klemen Lozar. "We hope players will park their butts on the couch, in-person or in spirit, and remember those all-nighters that were pure, chaotic joy with friends and family."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Take control of mischievous aliens mesmerized by the sport of boxing as they battle it out all over our beloved planet Earth, unaware of the laws and traditions of human society.

Enjoy the chaos and whimsy of simulated characters and environments in this action arena brawler that will keep you hooked with surprising combat twists and gameplay variety. Board the spaceship, we’re off to the next scrimmage!

Key Features:

Simulated Chaos – Take control of funny, physics based alien fighters and use crazy power ups to turn the tide of battle.

– Take control of funny, physics based alien fighters and use crazy power ups to turn the tide of battle. Arena Combat – Fight to dominate in different levels, each with their own quirks, hazards, and traps.

– Fight to dominate in different levels, each with their own quirks, hazards, and traps. Online and Local Multiplayer – Battle it out against players around the globe or host a local multiplayer couch party.

– Battle it out against players around the globe or host a local multiplayer couch party. Game Modes – Play with a large variety of game modes with different objectives that keep the gameplay fresh and maximize replayability.

