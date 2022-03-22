Indie Sandbox Adventure Game Core Keeper Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Pugstorm announced the mining sandbox adventure game, Core Keeper, has sold over 500,000 units in the first two weeks.

It was also revealed the game has nearly reached two million hours watched on Twitch with over 1.9 million hours watched and counting. Pugstorm confirmed Core Keeper has been confirmed to work on Valve's Steam Deck.

View the early access launch trailer below:

"What an incredible milestone!" announced the developer. "We’re thrilled to announce that we’re celebrating 500,000 Core Keeper downloads within the first two weeks of our Early Access launch.

"Core Keeper launched on the 8th of March 2022, and we’ve been welcoming thousands of new Explorers to the underground every day since. Your feedback and Steam reviews have been incredibly valuable to us, and this is continuously helping us to improve the gameplay experience."



Core Keeper released for PC via Steam Early Access on March 8.

