Gran Turismo 7 Spends 2nd Week Atop the Swiss Charts

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, has remained in first place Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 10th week of 2022.

Elden Ring in its third week has remained in second place, while FIFA 22 is up two spots to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from sixth to fourth place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus drops two spots to fifth place.

WWE 2K22 is the only new title in the top 10 as it debuted in sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two PlayStation exclusives, and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 10, 2022: Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus WWE 2K22 Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Party Superstars Triangle Strategy Minecraft

