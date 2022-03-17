Gran Turismo 7 Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts as Elden Ring Remains in 1st - Sales

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 6, 2022.

With Elden Ring topping the charts for a second week this has lead to the PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, having to settle for second place in its first week.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus remained in third place, while Horizon: Forbidden West dropped from second to fourth place.

The Square Enix Nintendo Switch exclusive, Triangle Strategy, debuted in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 - NEW Pokémon Legends: Arceus Horizon: Forbidden West Triangle Strategy - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

