Perfect Dark Dev The Initiative Reportedly Seen a 'Fast and Furious' Wave of Departures

Microsoft in June 2018 announced the formation of a new first-party Xbox studio, The Initiative and in December 2020 announced the studio has been working on a new entry in the Perfect Dark series for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. In September of last year it was revealed Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, is co-developing Perfect Dark.

It does appear that nearly half of the core team at The Initiative working on Perfect Dark has left the company, or around 34 employees, according to VideoGamesChronicle.

Departures include design director Drew Murray, game director Dan Neuburger, lead level designer Chris O’Neill, principal world builder Jolyon Myers, two senior system designers, and more. LinkedIn shows the studio how has less than 50 employees and has only three job openings.

Former senior developers said the "lack of creative autonomy and slow development progress" as reasons for their departures and described the people leaving as "fast and furious."

The Initiative studio head Darrell Gallagher told VideoGamesChronicle he is confident the team they have in place and wit the new talent joining.

"It’s no small task to build a studio and reinvent a beloved franchise," said Gallagher. "In creating The Initiative, we set out to leverage co-development partnerships to achieve our ambitions, and we’re really excited about all the progress we’re seeing with our relationship with Crystal Dynamics.

"In this journey, it’s not uncommon for there to be staffing changes, especially during a time of global upheaval over the last two years, and there’s plenty more work in front of us to deliver a fantastic Perfect Dark experience to our players.

"We wish all our former colleagues the very best, and I’m confident in the team we have in place, the new talent joining, and we can’t wait to share more with the fans."

