Perfect Dark Dev The Initiative Reportedly Seen a 'Fast and Furious' Wave of Departures - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 485 Views
Microsoft in June 2018 announced the formation of a new first-party Xbox studio, The Initiative and in December 2020 announced the studio has been working on a new entry in the Perfect Dark series for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. In September of last year it was revealed Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, is co-developing Perfect Dark.
It does appear that nearly half of the core team at The Initiative working on Perfect Dark has left the company, or around 34 employees, according to VideoGamesChronicle.
Departures include design director Drew Murray, game director Dan Neuburger, lead level designer Chris O’Neill, principal world builder Jolyon Myers, two senior system designers, and more. LinkedIn shows the studio how has less than 50 employees and has only three job openings.
Former senior developers said the "lack of creative autonomy and slow development progress" as reasons for their departures and described the people leaving as "fast and furious."
The Initiative studio head Darrell Gallagher told VideoGamesChronicle he is confident the team they have in place and wit the new talent joining.
"It’s no small task to build a studio and reinvent a beloved franchise," said Gallagher. "In creating The Initiative, we set out to leverage co-development partnerships to achieve our ambitions, and we’re really excited about all the progress we’re seeing with our relationship with Crystal Dynamics.
"In this journey, it’s not uncommon for there to be staffing changes, especially during a time of global upheaval over the last two years, and there’s plenty more work in front of us to deliver a fantastic Perfect Dark experience to our players.
"We wish all our former colleagues the very best, and I’m confident in the team we have in place, the new talent joining, and we can’t wait to share more with the fans."
Microsoft has a weird habit of reviving franchises with no connection to the original development team. The issue is that having the franchise name and lore isn’t what makes a good game, so I always go in with a healthy skepticism because these particular teams have yet to prove their ability to live up to the name of the original titles. Even post-Bungie Halos have had major issues even with part of the original team involved.
Playground Games has actually been bringing on a lot of former Lionhead Studios developers to work on the Fable reboot. I have much more faith in that title.
Studio is pretty much dead after this. It will probably be closed after Crystal bandages it up as much as they can to release something over the next few years. AAAA studio to AA studio in a short period of time. I am not surprised though as MS has alot of problems managing their own studios which is why they take the easy route and just buy established ones.
The AAAA thing was literally a typo on one of their earliest job listings. The studio head immediately debunked it and said the studio is AAA, but by that point too many gaming news sites had run with the AAAA story leading many people to believe it was actually true, when it never was.
The next Crackdown fiasco
What do you think Sony has done? As far as built from the ground up studios, Sony and Microsoft are about even with all other studios purchased. It seems the bigger problem is Microsoft's unwillingness to shakeup management when needed. Employees that have been leaving blame The Initiative's management and not Microsoft. They were even pointing out how hands off Microsoft has been with the studio to let them do what they want to do.
Btw, AAAA was from a job listing by a recruiter trying to hype things up. It was never coined by Microsoft or the studios marketing.
Makes more sense now why Crystal Dynamics came on board. To do the brunt of the development.
I was wondering why the game was still considered to be early in development when the partnership was announced back in September. With Gallagher having led CD for 13 years before creating this new studio, Microsoft may as well purchase CD and merge them into The Initiative. Or, the studio might take the Worlds Edge approach and be more caretakers of the Perfect Dark IP and partnering with different studios for each new game.
Either way, it's disappointing to see Microsoft's built from the ground up AAA studio faltering. And not by any fault of their own. Employees that have left The Initiative pointed out how hands off Microsoft has been. At a certain point though, Matt Booty has to step in and ask Gallagher what the hell is going on.
CD is owned by SquEnix. If they are able just to commission them to help make or develop the game as a foundation (irony here if they are using CD's engine :P) to then allow Initiative gain experience to develop sequels in the future, that might be a better option. Initiative can grow based on Perfect Dark's success when commissioning CD do much of the early work is less of a risk?
That definitely is the more optimistic approach! I hope this is how it turns out in the end.
If you cant make them , buy them !!!
Less than 50 employees after founding the studio in 2018! That's such a shame, and only 3 job openings. Is Microsoft not taking this new studio seriously?
The employees that have left actually blame the management of the studio (including the Game Director who also left last month) and not Microsoft. They were surprised how hands off Microsoft has been. But you are right, Matt Booty runs Xbox Game Studios and he really should be intervening and asking what is going on. A major shakeup in leadership may be needed.
Most studios have gone trough a long learning curve before they can produce AAA games it will be no different with the Initiative. All that matters is that Microsoft have the commitment to keep them around and keep acquiring the right staff to make quality games. Naughty dogs and Nintendo studios have been around since 1980's there is a reason these studios are in a class of their own.
Microsoft have been in gaming for over 30 years already, and if your team isn't up there for AAA games why them will you go and claim you are doing AAAA game?
Huge difference between being in gaming for 30 years and having a 30 years old mature studios... Almost all of Microsoft studios were establish in 2000s and for the longest time Microsoft only funded 3rd party game not really building up their own studios.
AAAA was mentioned by a recruiter in a job listing. It was never a term coined by Microsoft or by the marketing team at the studio.