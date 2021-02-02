Perfect Dark Design Director Leaves Developer The Initiative - News

Perfect Dark design director Drew Murray via Twitter announced he is departing developer The Initiative. He did not provide a reason as to why he was leaving.

He joined the studio in November 2018. Before that, he worked at Insomniac Games from 2005 to 2015 on Sunset Overdrive, the Resistance franchise, and Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

"After two wild years helping start The Initiative and rebooting Perfect Dark, it’s time for me to say a tearful and bittersweet goodbye to my team at The Initiative," Murray said on Twitter.

"It’s been extraordinary working shoulder-to-shoulder with such a talented and experienced team, many of whom are great friends now, but my life outside of work needs more attention and headspace than I have been able to give it lately, so I’m stepping down from my role.

"Mystery surrounded the project when I joined the studio – I didn’t know what kind of game it was, I didn’t know it was going to be Perfect Dark, and I didn’t know anyone on the team.

"My silver lining to all this is that I’m excited to join the screaming masses on Perfect Dark launch day to experience the game."

