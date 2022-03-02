Sifu Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Developer Sloclap announced Sifu has sold one million units worldwide in three weeks.

There has also been over 10 million hours, over 45 percent of players have beaten the challenging second level, and more than 150,000 players have the game's main antagonist beaten Yang.

"We are thrilled by the reception of Sifu from both fans and press alike," said Sloclap executive producer Pierre Tarno. "We set out to create an authentic, kung fu action game that paid homage to our favorite kung fu films. We’re thankful for our fans around the world but we are especially humbled by the incredible reception the game has had in China.

"Our internal metric of success was how well the game was received there and knowing that fans in China are the largest segment of our sales outside of North America and the positive reviews from Chinese critics means a lot to us."

View the accolades trailer below:

Sifu released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 8.

