Amazon Luna Fully Launches in the US, Prime Members Get Free Games to Stream

Amazon has fully launched its game streaming platform, Luna, in the US. It was first available in Early Access with an invite starting in October 2020.

The service offers a range of games available behind a subscription service, as well as the ability to add extra paid channels with different themes. This includes Ubisoft, retro games, and family games.

"Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own," said Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services VP Daniel Rausch.

"Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy."

Prime Gaming GM Larry Plotnick added, "Our vision for Prime Gaming has always been to improve the playing experience through free in-game content for the games people love as well as a growing library of free games, and we are thrilled to launch the Prime Gaming Channel on Amazon Luna for Amazon Prime members.

"We’ve consistently heard Prime members are excited to try out cloud gaming on Luna and now they can instantly, anywhere, with a unique offer of a rotating library of free games from Prime Gaming."

Amazon announced today several new channels coming to Luna, including a Prime Gaming Channel that offers frees games to Prime subscribers that will change every month.

March will offer to Prime subscribers Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. Immortals Fenyx Rising will also be available from March 8 to 14.

Starting April 1, Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and the Family Channel is cost $5.99 per month. Current early access customers and those who sign up to Luna+ by March 31, can can lock into the founder's pricing and keep Luna+ for $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month.

The Retro Channel features classic games from Capcom, SNK, and more and is available for $4.99 per month. The Jackbox Games Channel is also available for $4.99 per month.

Amazon Luna is powered by the Amazon Web Service infrastructure and lets subscribers stream games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on multiple devices.

