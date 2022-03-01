Forza Horizon 5 Adds Sign Language Support - News

Playground Games in a new update for Forza Horizon 5 has added American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) for in-game cinematics.

The update includes actors from the deaf and hard of hearing community signing in parts of the story between driving. This includes when you jump into challenges, getting ready for a race, meeting other players, and racing across Mexico when planes fly overhead.

"For them, it’s a really tiring experience, not being able to access your first language," said a London-based teacher of the deaf and accessibility consultant Cameron Akitt. "We should be able to access the same story beats and narrative components. Otherwise, we’re only getting half the picture and not getting the full experience. Including sign language is about enabling more deaf and hard of hearing people to have ownership over their gaming experience."

Software engineer Michael Anthony, who lost his hearing when he was a toddler, added, "I was really impressed with the team’s willingness to take this on. One of the things I advocated early on was that they shouldn’t just get an ASL interpreter.

"They should get native speakers to come in and do these performances. It just can’t be done by one person. It takes a team. A lot of nuances are lost with just subtitles or captions. But with this, I’m not missing anything. It’s giant in a good way.'"

Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

