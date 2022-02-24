Touken Ranbu Warriors and Horizon Forbidden West Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Touken Ranbu Warriors (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 113,159 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 20, 2022.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) dropped from first to second place with sales of 84,925 units.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 48,476 units. The PS5 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 43,012 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 13,406 units. Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 10,651 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 9,268 units.

The King of Fighters XV (PS4) debuted in eighth place with sales of 9,062 units.

There are seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 96,929 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,444 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,799 units, the 3DS sold 364 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 113,159 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 84,925 (2,008,795) [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 48,476 (New) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 43,012 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,406 (4,443,032) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 10,651 (876,158) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,268 (4,773,647) [PS4] The King of Fighters XV (SIE, 02/17/22) – 9,062 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,503 (2,523,455) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 6,876 (2,509,802)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 59,161 (1,245,652) Switch – 23,862 (18,016,050) PlayStation 5 – 23,249 (1,172,683) Switch Lite – 13,906 (4,580,652) Xbox Series S – 2,863 (68,449) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,195 (213,395) Xbox Series X – 1,936 (84,329) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 364 (1,182,294) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,325)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

