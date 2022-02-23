Tempest 4000 Headed to Switch and Atari VCS on March 22 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer Llamasoft announced the arcade shoot 'em up, Tempest 4000, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS on March 22.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July 2018.

View the Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Tempest 4000, players once again face screaming electric death as they take control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive and achieve that coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards.

The original Tempest, one of the first video games to use 3D vector graphics, represents one of Atari’s hallmark titles and is considered one of the most popular arcade games of all time. It has been featured prominently across pop culture—including in Ernest Cline’s dystopian Ready Player One novel.

Key Features:

A Blast from the Past – Take down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced, retro-arcade style shooter.

– Take down hordes of enemies in this fast-paced, retro-arcade style shooter. Pick a Mode, Any Mode – Pick from three different game modes including Classic, Pure, and Survival that will push your skills to the limit.

– Pick from three different game modes including Classic, Pure, and Survival that will push your skills to the limit. Level Up – Progress and conquer 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and by earning upgrades through bonus rounds.

– Progress and conquer 100 unique geometric levels by destroying enemies with various weapons and power-ups, and by earning upgrades through bonus rounds. Scale the Leaderboards – Show off your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one.

– Show off your high score in your quest to be recognized as number one. Get Bass Boosted – Enjoy the beats of a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990s techno.

