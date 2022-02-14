Rumor: Supermassive Games Developing Until Dawn Remake for Current-Gen Consoles - News

Supermassive Games in October 2021 announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. Platforms and a release date were not revealed. However, the last release in the series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, did launch for the for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22, 2021.

Twitter account AccountNGT, who previously leaked screenshots for Star Wars Eclipse before it was announced, teased Supermassive Games is developing a remake of Until Dawn.

"From what I've heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles," reads the tweet from AccountNGT. "I will try to find out more about this potential project."

Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015.

