Rumor: Supermassive Games Developing Until Dawn Remake for Current-Gen Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 861 Views
Supermassive Games in October 2021 announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. Platforms and a release date were not revealed. However, the last release in the series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, did launch for the for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22, 2021.
Twitter account AccountNGT, who previously leaked screenshots for Star Wars Eclipse before it was announced, teased Supermassive Games is developing a remake of Until Dawn.
"From what I've heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles," reads the tweet from AccountNGT. "I will try to find out more about this potential project."
Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015.
From what I've heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles. I will try to find out more about this potential project. pic.twitter.com/6G31UwA4ns— AccountNGT (@accngt) February 13, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Thoroughly enjoyed my time with Until Dawn but I don't necessarily think it needs a remake. If anything it is a game that holds up really well.
That being said anything that gets more eyeballs on it is a good thing IMO.
-UNNECESSARY BUT STILL WELCOMED NINJA APPROVED-
I thought Sony owned the Until Dawn IP, not Supermassive, but if this leaker is right about the game coming to multiple current-gen consoles, not just PS5, then ether Supermassive owns the IP, or Sony is allowing them to release it on Xbox.
I just saw a different leak saying that the remake is designed to make Until Dawn part of Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology and will have story changes such as certain characters that had plot armor before having more chances to die, and a first act villain change, but I find that super suss, especially since that 2nd leak is from 4Chan.
Another article I read said it was only for PS5, since as you said, Sony does own the actual Until Dawn IP. However - it is also possible that Supermassive acquired the rights to the Until Dawn IP just so they could do a remake/update of it on all current systems, and work it into their Dark Pictures Anthology. Sony has down quite literally nothing with that IP since that game launched, and I don't think anyone is going to be associating Until Dawn as some huge Sony first-party franchise. Most people just remember it as that weird slasher horror game on PS4 they probably didn't play all the way thru haha
Sony released an Until Dawn game for PS VR. So they have used the IP since the original game launched.
It was a quite violent and shocking game. I hope they'll censor it to not shock 3yo kids who will play this game... It's okay, sony, no need to thank me for the suggestion...