The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Announced as the Season One Finale - News

The latest title in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, has included a teaser trailer for the next game in the franchise.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the title for the next entry and it is labeled as the season one finale.

View the teaser trailer below:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22.

