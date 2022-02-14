The Gunk Headed to Steam and Other PC Storefronts in Spring 2022 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games announced The Gunk will launch for PC via Steam and other PC storefronts this Spring.

An update for the game will release on the same day that adds a Photo Mode and four new languages. The Photo Mode will give layers the ability to take and edit screenshots of the game, while the four languages are Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Russian.

The Gunk first released for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 16, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

