Heart of the Woods Arrives February 14 for PS5 and PS4

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Sekai Games and developers Studio Elan and Ratalaika Games announced the fantasy yuri visual novel, Heart of the Woods, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 14 for $13.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in February 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch in July 2021. It will also launch later for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Heart of the Woods is a fantasy yuri visual novel about paranormal investigation, ancient mysteries, and a love between two girls that transcends life and death. The captivating story of the two best friends’ journey to investigate rumors of the supernatural in a remote forest village will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe!

Maddie Raines has had enough. After years of serving as manager, editor, and general business-handler for her best friend Tara’s popular paranormal vlog channel, she’s finally ready to move forward with her own life. But when she agrees to take one last trip with Tara to the mysterious village of Eysenfeld, she’s suddenly swept up in a dangerous supernatural crisis that will change the course of both of their lives forever.

Key Features:

PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 full 4K resolution support.

Incredible character and CG art from Rosuuri.

Highly acclaimed LGBT friendly story by Studio Elan.

Fully original backgrounds and soundtrack with full English voice acting.

Multiple accessibility options!

Extra features including a music room, CG viewer, and guest art gallery.

Ending theme by In Love With A Ghost.

Trophies and achievements on supported consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

