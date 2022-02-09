Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Features PS4 Gameplay - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that features PlayStation 4 gameplay.

" couple weeks back Guerrilla shared a glimpse at what Aloy’s journey looks like running on PS4 Pro. Now the team is excited to share a new look at Horizon Forbidden West running on PS4," reads the description to the video.

View the trailer below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

