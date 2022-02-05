Phil Spencer: Activision Blizzard Acquisition is 'Well Beyond Anything I've Ever Done' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Axios discussed Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

He said the deal is beyond anything that he has ever done and the responsibility of a successful transition of the thousands of employees at Activision Blizzard.

Spencer hopes the Activision Blizzard employees feels Microsoft and Xbox is "a long-term place for them where they can do their best work in a supported way."

This is by far the biggest acquisition in video game and Microsoft history and Spencer feels the weight on his shoulders.

"That's something well beyond anything I've ever done," said Spencer. "I don't know that I'm equipped to do it, and the responsibility for that definitely hits home."

He added, "I do not feel like we're in a position, assuming this deal gets closed, to start to uniquely, on our own, shape policies around video games."

Spencer did reveal that on the day Microsoft got approval for the $7.5 billion ZeniMax deal the board at Microsoft asked, "What was next? And the constant conversation had always been about mobile and casual."

He added, "The longest goal for us is: 'Do creators on our platform feel like they have the best opportunity to reach the maximum number of players with the maximum creative diversity that they need?'"

