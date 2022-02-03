Switch Sales in the UK Up Year-on-Year in January, Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The head of GamesIndustry via Twitter has revealed the Nintendo Switch was not only the best-selling console in January in the UK, but sales were also up year-on-year.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console, while the PlayStation 5 came in third place. There was limited stock of the next-generation consoles, which meant sales were down year-on-year.

"In the UK, Switch has started 2022 as it finished 2021… in fact, Switch console sales in January were up year-on-year," said Dring. "Xbox holds second spot and PS5 is third, but neither of the newer consoles had much stock in the channel last month."

Dring was asked if the Nintendo Switch was "reinventing what a lifecycle is" and he said said "It's certainly different from a Nintendo home console perspective. Although there are examples of its handheld business doing similar things."

