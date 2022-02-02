Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reportedly Delayed to 2023 - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios' third-person shooter action adventure game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, has reportedly been delayed from 2022 to 2023.

This is according to people familiar with development on the game who spoke with Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

"Warner Media has quietly delayed Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League until 2023, according to people familiar with development," Schreier said via Twitter.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Warner Media has quietly delayed Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League until 2023, according to people familiar with development https://t.co/DS4mzqOPqV — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 2, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles