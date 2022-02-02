Skyrim, Spider-Man, and Journey Devs Form New Studio Gardens - News

Video game veterans who have worked on Skyrim, Spider-Man, Journey, and other games have announced the formation of a new studio called Gardens.

Gardens is a fully remote studio that is primarily based on Portland and Los Angeles. The studios is currently hiring for multiple positions, including 3D Artist, Animator, and Engineer roles.

The studio "offers competitive pay, equitable salaries across departments based on years of experience, mentorship, stock options, unlimited PTO, 35-hour work weeks, and robust benefits (including full medical and vision, dental, 401k contributions & more)."

Co-founder Chris Bell previously worked on Journey, What Remains of Edith Finch, Sky: Children of the Light, and Way, while the other co-founder Stephen Bell worked on Blaseball, and What Remains of Edith Finch. The rest of the team of developer has worked on Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank, Skyrim, the Fallout series, Ashen, and The Hobbit.

"With Gardens, we wanted to create a studio that cares as much about the health, happiness, and wellbeing of its team members as we do the craftsmanship of the games we create together," said Chris Bell. "Our top priority is making sure our teammates enjoy their lives and are given the tools and resources to grow while creating compelling, well-crafted, thoughtful games that cultivate novel shared experiences between players online."

Executive producer Sarah Sands added, "I decided to join Gardens after my first meeting with the founders. They’re such genuine and thoughtful leaders who understood all the reasons I left the games industry, and explained why and how they were going to do things differently at Gardens. I’m thankful every day that I get to help build a studio that is focused as much on creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected as it is on creating amazing innovative games."

Gardens has raised $4.5 million in a July 2021 Seed led by Transcend Fund, as well as money from 1Up Ventures, FunPlus, and David Baron (Global Partner and Head of Technology Investment Banking at Rothschild & Co).

