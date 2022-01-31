Koei Tecmo Provides Sales Updates on Recently Released Titles - Sales

/ 534 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Koei Tecmo in its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 has provided sales updates on three recently released titles - Blue Reflection: Second Light, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water.

Blue Reflection: Second Light released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 21, 2021 and has sold over 120,000 units.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 23, 2021 and has sold over 150,000 units.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 28, 2021 and has sold over 340,000 units.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles