Koei Tecmo Provides Sales Updates on Recently Released Titles - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 534 Views
Koei Tecmo in its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 has provided sales updates on three recently released titles - Blue Reflection: Second Light, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water.
Blue Reflection: Second Light released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 21, 2021 and has sold over 120,000 units.
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 23, 2021 and has sold over 150,000 units.
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 28, 2021 and has sold over 340,000 units.
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Those Fatal Frame 5 re-release sales are very impressive, 340k units in about less than 4 months, and I haven't even seen it discounted yet, it could potentially double those sales lifetime after seeing some price drops, at the very least 500k+ lifetime should happen. Considering that the entire Fatal Frame series (1, 2, 2 Remake, 3, 4, Wii U version of 5, and the spinoff DS game) had only sold 1.3m copies combined as of 2015, 340k for just a re-release of Fatal Frame 5 in less than 4 months is very impressive. Koei Tecmo made the right choice going multiplat on the series. With sales like this, they will most likely remaster/remake more Fatal Frame games like they said they were considering doing, and Fatal Frame 6 also seems likely.
L purchased it on the playstation 4 store and will play it soon when i clear up my backlog, is the platinum trophy difficult to get or fairly straightforward?