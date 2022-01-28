Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison - December 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 696 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 3,950,659 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,802,006 - Switch
Total Lead: 19,557,400 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 102,020,798
PS4 Total Sales: 82,463,398
December 2021 is the 58th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 3.95 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 5.80 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 19.56 million units.
The 58th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2021, while for the PlayStation 4 it is August 2018. The Switch has sold 102.02 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 82.46 million units during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 did not reach current Switch sales until month 73 where it sold 103.69 million units.
The PlayStation 4 has sold 116.54 million units through December 2021. The Nintendo Switch is currently 14.52 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4.
Switch sales always look impressive, but when you take it into the context of this comparison they look especially impressive. The PS4 sold really well up until this last year. The Switch being 19M ahead and still selling faster than the PS4 in the same timeframe just shows how high the Switch could be at by the end of its life.
Switch not only has beaten the upcoming holiday season for PS4, but is half up the next one as well. After that PS4 flames out. Well, Sony wants to produce another million in 2022, but that will not cut it.
Man, things were fairly close and back-and-forth between them until around the 60 million range. From there, PS4 continued its nice, gentle slope up the hill, but Switch was like WE GOING TO TEH MOON BOYYZZZZZ
Almost 20m lead for Switch looks impressive, but keep in mind that PS4 has one holiday season less than Switch currently. The gap should shrink to 15m in the next couple of months, before it increases again.
Are you sure about that? PS4 launched during a holiday season, so I'm not sure how Switch could ever have more if they're aligned.