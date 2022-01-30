Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - December 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,085 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 3,606,349 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,056,603 - DS
Total Lead: 5,179,926 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 102,020,798
DS Total Sales: 107,200,724
December 2021 is the 58th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 3.61 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 4.06 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 5.18 million units.
The 58th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2021, while for the DS it is August 2009. The Switch has sold 102.02 million units, while the DS sold 107.20 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 52.00 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It didn't touch DS's line this time around
just like God intended!
I didn't know God wanted that
God want us to feel like it won't reach DS level for now, because the suspense is so good, but this Holiday should reach it.
DS still gaining ground but it has only a little over a year until the 3DS comes out. If the Switch doesn't get replaced in early 2023, then it will remain longer as the main Nintendo console on the market. It will give it a significant advantage to catch up the difference. Thing is, will Switch be alone on the market long enough to win this ? Only time will tell.
Nintendo as a history of being receptive to competition on the handheld market. They cut short the GBA and the DS because of the PSP and Vita being a lot more advanced. It will be interesting to see if they start talking about successor this year with Steamdeck on the market. Even if they are not really in competition, it could make them jump the gun faster. I do think they will wait until 2024 since the chip shortage will be not the best situation to launch a new model. With Switch still having enough wind in it's sail, there is no need to release a new system in an environnement where you won't be able to produce enough units. Switch's chip is not the most in demand and has an advantage. But a successor could be dipping in something more in demand, further pushing their desire to wait a little longer.
To me, i really can't wait for a Switch system that is more up to date, but i feel like the longer we wait, the more impressive the leap will be as well.
Exactly, I want a newer system but Nintendo still has many cards to continue: Strong 2022 lineup, Price Cut, OLED is still hard to find (good demand), Unified titles from home and mobile console, no direct competition, Japan dominance, expanding to new regions and they are not into NFT so far...
There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to replace the Switch earlier than 2024. 2+ years from now (~March 2024) would be about right if they don't plan to keep the Switch going for a while. Anything before 2024 would highly questionable and just no business or software reason for it (Switch owners are still waiting for lots of games to hit, some will hit this year, but I'm sure there will be plenty in 2023 as well, so Switch will still very much be going in 2023 with no need for a replacement. There's a lot of life left in this system and it wouldn't surprise me at all if they kept it going until 2025. At this point I don't really think anyone is thinking about next gen Switch ya know, we're still in the meat of the Switch's lifecycle.
Yea exactly. There is just like a game for every franchises coming to Switch this year or next year. A new system would make no sense in 2023 since they would have like next to nothing to launch it with. March 2024 is really where i could see it happening. That leaves enough time alone on the market for the Switch to become the best selling console of all time eventually.
For the next 3 weeks, DS will stay at its base of 340k, so I expect it to be head to head with the Switch (unless we see some unexpected boost soon) i.e flat line, but past that the DS will sell 10M in 10 weeks, so the next dip will increase by another 7M, taking the gap to negative 12M. Best case scenario, 10M if we see last year's numbers, taking the gap back to month 55 (but honestly I doubt it). Sorry guys, but I don't see Switch outselling DS anytime soon, if ever. Switch would have to pump out on average 20M+ per year for another two years, to even start closing this gap. I'd love to see that, but this is too optimistic for me. It's too little too late.