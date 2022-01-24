Mario Party Superstars Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is up one spot to take first place on the French charts for week 2, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) remained in third and fourth places, respectively. FIFA 22 (PS4) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Forza Horizon 5 Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Far Cry 6 Xbox One FIFA 22 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Moon Animal Crossing: New Leaf PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Cyberpunk 2077

