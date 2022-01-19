Take-Two CEO: GTA Trilogy Remaster 'Has Done Just Great' - News

/ 652 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher in November 2021.

The remasters included in the collection were criticized for being lackluster, as well as having multiple technical issues. Rockstar even released a letter to apologize for the state of the remasters with plans to fix the games.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two, in an interview with CNBC has said Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition "has done just great for the company."

"Unquestionably we expect our earnings to be less episodic," said Zelnick. "This will give us a larger, more diversified financial and creative footprint. And we think that’ll benefit shareholders.

"And with regards to the GTA trilogy, that was actually not a new title. That was a remaster of preexisting titles. We did have a glitch in the beginning, that glitch was resolved. And the title of has done just great for the company.

"So we’re very excited. We have an amazing pipeline going forward. Zynga has an incredible pipeline going forward. And together, we think we can do a whole lot more than what’s already been announced."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles