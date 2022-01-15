Dying Light 2 Developer to Support Game With 'At Least 5 Years' of Post Launch Content - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Techland via Twitter revealed it plans to support Dying Light 2 Stay Human with "at least 5 years" of post launch content. The content the developer plans to release post launch includes new stories, locations, in-game events, and more.

"We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!" reads the tweet from Techland.

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022

The developer recently revealed the main story will take about 20 hours to complete, while the main story and all of the side quests will take around 80 hours. It will also take 500 hours to 100 percent the game. This includes all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

