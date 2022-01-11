Analyst: Xbox Series X|S Has Shipped Over 12 Million Units - Sales

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer this week revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.

"Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply," said Spencer at the time. "At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter says his estimates put shipment figures for the Xbox Series X|S at over 12 million units.

"This would put Xbox Series X|S over 12 million shipped according to our estimates," said Ahmad.

"The dual SKU strategy has paid off for Microsoft amid the the supply chain issues / semiconductor shortage. Increased production of [Xbox Series] S allowed for more Xboxes on shelves than if they only had [Xbox Series] X."

The latest VGChartz estimates has sell-through Xbox Series X|S sales at 11.48 million units as of December 25, 2021.

