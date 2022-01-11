Analyst: Xbox Series X|S Has Shipped Over 12 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 24 minutes ago / 530 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer this week revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.
"Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply," said Spencer at the time. "At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter says his estimates put shipment figures for the Xbox Series X|S at over 12 million units.
"This would put Xbox Series X|S over 12 million shipped according to our estimates," said Ahmad.
"The dual SKU strategy has paid off for Microsoft amid the the supply chain issues / semiconductor shortage. Increased production of [Xbox Series] S allowed for more Xboxes on shelves than if they only had [Xbox Series] X."
The latest VGChartz estimates has sell-through Xbox Series X|S sales at 11.48 million units as of December 25, 2021.
This would put Xbox Series X|S over 12 million shipped according to our estimates— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2022
The dual SKU strategy has paid off for Microsoft amid the the supply chain issues / semiconductor shortage
Increased production of S allowed for more Xboxes on shelves than if they only had X. https://t.co/rkHUDgvf8T
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This more or less lines up with VGChartz then, wouldn’t it? Since VGC is sell through and not shipped
Yeah, more or less. It depends what our estimates say for the last week of 2021. It also depends how much over 12 million it is. A big difference from say 12.1 million versus 12.5 million.
So his estimative was just picking up whatever X1 was at and putting it above it? Daniel usually do better than this.