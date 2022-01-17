Best Supporting Performance of 2021 - Article

2020 was the first time VGChartz added a Best Performance Award. This year, we've split that into two categories: Leading and Supporting. It makes sense, given how supporting characters like villains or sidekicks play integral roles in shaping the protagonist. These nominees fall across both ends of that spectrum, and each one nails their intended role. They might not receive as many lines as the usual leads today, but that doesn't make them any less memorable.

The Shortlist:

Jennifer Hale as Rivet (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)

Maggie Robertson as Alcina Dimitrescu (Resident Evil: Village)

Jared Butler as Captain Jack Sparrow (Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life)

Nicolas Roye as Echo-216 (Halo Infinite)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

The Winner:

Maggie Robertson as Alcina Dimitrescu (Resident Evil: Village)

Runner-up: Nicolas Roye as Echo-216 (Halo Infinite)

So, this is probably the least surprising winner. The moment Lady Dimitrescu was shown in Resident Evil: Village's trailer, the internet had a tall thirst for Dommy Mommy that couldn't be quenched. Her domineering presence, complimented by Maggie Robertson's commanding tone, was irresistible to millions. These two elements arguably make her stand head and shoulders above the rest of 2021's gaming villains. After gamers stop thinking about the crushing weight beneath her stilettos, the monstrous power of her thighs squeezing air out of their lungs, and the amount of blood they're willing to give to their vampire queen, they remember the excellent voice acting behind this character.

