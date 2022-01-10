Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Remains in First on the UK Charts in First Week of 2022 - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 8, 2022.

FIFA 22 has once again taken second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains in third place. Minecraft (NS) is up three spots to fourth place, while Call of Duty: Vanguard remains in fifth place.

Ring Fit Adventure jumped up five positions to take sixth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales dropped three spots to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Vanguard Ring Fit Adventures Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Just Dance 2022 Grand Theft Auto V

