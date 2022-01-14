Best Indie Game of 2021 - Article

The criteria for what constitutes indie may be up for debate, but such is the quality of these games that the difference between them and their more 'illustrious' AAA brethren is now blurred beyond defining lines. Every year a new batch breaks through that is strong enough to compete against the established industry bests, and they're now seemingly in the conversation for game of the year each and every year - Hades in 2020 being a recent prime example.

Last year was again no different, and with plenty of major studio releases delayed out of 2021, the indie efforts were afforded greater space to thrive and shine. To highlight how strong a year it was for the indie scene, swapping in a new batch of shortlisted games multiple times over would still leave the list looking formidable. While only skimming the surface, some critically acclaimed games that missed out on the shortlist but which are deserving of a mention include: The Forgotten City, Death’s Door, Unpacking, and Fuga: Melodies of Steel.

The Shortlist:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The Ascent

12 Minutes

It Takes Two

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

The Winner:

It Takes Two

Runner-up: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

A firm favourite amongst the VGChartz staff and with the community, It Takes Two sealed the win, while critic favourite Chicory had to settle for second. Encapsulating everything that’s great about indie gaming, It Takes Two showcases creativity and risk in abundance. Just like Hazelight Studios' previous release, A Way Out, It Takes Two is that rare beast of gaming - an exclusive two player co-op experience. The whimsical nature and variety on show is always a joy, and only more so when played alongside a close compatriot. It’s no surprise to see many outlets shower end of year accolades on this original and imaginative adventure, and it's surely another strong contender for Overall Game of the Year.

