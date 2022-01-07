Days Gone Director Pitched an Open-World Resistance After Sequel Was Rejected - News

Days Gone game director Jeff Ross this week say that when he left developer Bend Studio the action-adventure game has sold over eight million units in a year and a half, He also said it has sold over a million units on Steam.

Ross speaking on David Jaffe’s live stream and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle said he pitched an open-world Resistance game to PlayStation once it was clear they had no interest in a sequel to Days Gone.

"The pitch I was making was, open-world Resistance would be fucking rad," he said. "There were all of these open-world loops that we figured out... it almost wrote itself with Resistance.

"There were so many aspects of that property that lent itself to open-world gameplay. But they weren’t interested in that either. I don’t know how well it sold. They were interested in almost anything other than Days Gone 2."

It was confirmed in June 2021 that Bend Studio was working on a new open-world IP.

New IP is incredibly important to us. New IP is the lifeblood of gaming," said the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst at the time. "But, new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks.

"I want us to continue to embrace the legacy of PlayStation, pushing the boundaries of gaming, keep making games that matter. Games that, probably, wouldn’t have been made anywhere else.

"And you know, Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about. They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio."

Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 on April 26, 2019 and for PC on May 18, 2021.

