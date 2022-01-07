By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Days Gone Director Pitched an Open-World Resistance After Sequel Was Rejected

Days Gone Director Pitched an Open-World Resistance After Sequel Was Rejected - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 429 Views

Days Gone game director Jeff Ross this week say that when he left developer Bend Studio the action-adventure game has sold over eight million units in a year and a half, He also said it has sold over a million units on Steam.

Ross speaking on David Jaffe’s live stream and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle said he pitched an open-world Resistance game to PlayStation once it was clear they had no interest in a sequel to Days Gone.

"The pitch I was making was, open-world Resistance would be fucking rad," he said. "There were all of these open-world loops that we figured out... it almost wrote itself with Resistance.

"There were so many aspects of that property that lent itself to open-world gameplay. But they weren’t interested in that either. I don’t know how well it sold. They were interested in almost anything other than Days Gone 2."

It was confirmed in June 2021 that Bend Studio was working on a new open-world IP.

New IP is incredibly important to us. New IP is the lifeblood of gaming," said the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst at the time. "But, new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks.

"I want us to continue to embrace the legacy of PlayStation, pushing the boundaries of gaming, keep making games that matter. Games that, probably, wouldn’t have been made anywhere else.

"And you know, Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about. They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio."

Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 on April 26, 2019 and for PC on May 18, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

He was making professional presentation to make the game and he said "it would be f***ing rad" That's not the best sales pitch.

  • +5
gtotheunit91 rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

Haha that was my first thought when I read that!

  • +5
DonFerrari rapsuperstar31 (1 hour ago)

Guess that can explain why he was let go =p

  • 0
mjk45 rapsuperstar31 (57 minutes ago)

yeah he should never had put rad in the sentence😊

  • 0
twintail (2 hours ago)

Ross has clarified that pitches were rejected by Bend management, and not upper Sony management.

That said, I've always felt that DG should've just been a Resistance title in the first place. Too bad: would've been rad.

  • +3
scrapking twintail (1 hour ago)

But would it have been f***cking rad? ;)

  • +6
DonFerrari twintail (1 hour ago)

It was also clarified that the sales are just estimates based on the trophy count not actual official data.

  • +1
mjk45 twintail (59 minutes ago)

Insomniac should handle a open world Resistance since we know they can complete 20 games a day and it was there's in the first place , I would insert spiderman into the story and boom triple fucking rad

  • 0
DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Should add that the sales data is just guesswork that he have no way to confirm.

For the sequel to Resistance I don't need it and don't want even more open world empty games.

  • 0