Mario Kart 9 is in 'Active Development' and 'Comes with a New Twist'

Kantan Games' Dr. Serkan Toto in an article on GamesIndustry that includes predictions from multiple industry analysts says he has heard Mario Kart 9 is in development and that it will have a new twist. He does say Nintendo might tease it later this year.

"I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could tease it this year," said Toto.

"On mobile, Nintendo has been very silent since Mario Kart Tour's launch in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP arriving on smart devices again."

The Mario Kart series has sold nearly 160 million units worldwide, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch is the best-selling entry with 38.74 million units sold. Mario Kart Wii has sold 37.38 million units and Mario Kart DS sold 23.60 million units.

