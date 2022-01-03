DriveClub Director to Announce Next Game This Year - News

Paul Rustchynsky, the director on DriveClub and Onrush, via Twitter has teased he will announce the next game the team has been working on for the last year. The game is not a racing game and it is something different from what he has previously worked on.

"In 2021 we (Avalanche Studios Group) opened a new studio in Liverpool, an exciting moment for me having achieved one of my career goals," said Rustchynsky. "In 2022 we'll get to announce the game we've been working on for the past year."

He added, "To set some expectations, I'm not working on a racing game. So sorry, no DriveClub sequel, MotorStorm successor or Onrush offshoot. This is something very different to anything I've worked on before."

Rustchynsky was asked if he was talking about Contraband and he revealed it is another new IP.

"We're working on another new IP that's yet to be announced," Rustchynsky said. "There are more projects being worked on at Avalanche than most people would expect!"

Contraband is an open-world co-op game in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

