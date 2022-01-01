Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison - November 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 755 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 2,389,142 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,789,380 - Switch
Total Lead: 15,510,064 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 96,965,862
PS4 Total Sales: 81,455,798
November 2021 is the 57th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 2.39 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 6.79 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 15.51 million units.
The 57th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is November 2021, while for the PlayStation 4 it is July 2018. The Switch has sold 96.97 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 81.46 million units during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 did not reach current Switch sales until month 67 where it sold 97.03 million units.
The PlayStation 4 has sold 116.70 million units through November 2021. The Nintendo Switch is currently 19.73 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4.
the Switch will pass the PS4 this year and end up at #3 all time!
So Switch is going to end with 120mil+ this year, surpassing PS4, Could Switch sell another 40mil more?
3DS has sold 23mil+ since 2016, the year where Switch was announced, we haven't received any announment for a new console yet and Switch is still selling better than 3DS peak years.
Doing some math and some Price cuts... the sky would still be low for Switch.
Got to admit, I absolutely did not see this coming.
The PS4’s only hope of retaining its lead would be Nintendo announcing a Switch 2 in Q1 2022, and even that likely wouldn’t be enough.
I think the only question now is what is the Switch’s realistic ceiling. The Switch would probably need another 3 years on the market to reach the PS2’s record. The problem with that will be that by the end of 2024, the Switch’s internal hardware will be a nearly 10 year old design, which by modern tech standards might as well be an eternity.
Will Nintendo and developers for the Switch want to keep it alive for that long? Some truly exceptional things can be done on modern mobile hardware now, and for not a lot of money, and that option is going to look increasingly tempting for Nintendo with each passing year
Switch successor should appear in 2024. The other option would be new powerful model in 2023, but this is not very likely, because developers with the 4K dev kits say that they have trouble to let regular Switch games play properly on the new hardware.