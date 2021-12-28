PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through December 18 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 847 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2018 – (Week ending January 13 to December 22)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to December 21)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to December 19)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to December 18)
"Year to date" sales for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2021 versus 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 2,168,007 (-73.0%)
- Xbox Series X|S – Up Year-on-Year 5,398,097 (+210.3%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 2,326,329 (-8.9%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 396,827 (-92.1%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 5,996,218 (-73.7%)
- PlayStation 5 – Up Year-on-Year 8,412,264 (+217.2%)
got my series X ordered today, best buy says pick up Sunday the 2nd
So 2021 totals should probably end up being:
Switch: 25ish million
PlayStation 5: 13ish million
Xbox Series X|S: 9ish million
Decent enough year considering the shortages.
Agreed. Also pleasantly surprised with how close the X|S was able to keep it with the PS5.
Shortages is one of the reasons sales have been relatively close. Series S is easier to produce than the Series X or PS5, so there has been more stock available.
I do expect this generation to be closer than last generation. I am predicting the Xbox Series X|S to outsell the PS5 in North America by 5-10 million by the end of the generation due to the stronger first-party lineup compared to the Xbox One. Though, PS5 will have no problem winning worldwide.
Instead of ~116m for PS4 vs ~51m for Xbox One, I would expect something more like 100m-110m for PS5 vs 70m-80m for Xbox Series X|S.