FIFA 22 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 22 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 50th week of 2021.

Mario Party Superstars and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remain in second and third places, respectively. Just Dance 2022 jumps up four spots to take fourth place. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is up two spots to fifth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 50, 2021: FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2022 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Farming Simulator 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

