Treyarch Says There is No Room for Discrimination as it Works on Creating an Inclusive Environment

Developer Treyarch, a subsidiary of Activision and one of the lead developers for Call of Duty, has released a statement via Twitter says there is no room for discrimination of any kind at the studio.

"Our goal as a studio is to make awesome games for the world to enjoy," reads Treyarch's statement. "Having the privilege to pursue that endeavor is made possible because of Treyarch's people: we are a studio comprised of smart, talented, world-class creative professionals who seek to perform at our best.

"Our culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying. As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority.

"Everyone at Treyarch is drawn to game development because we possess a deep love for the artistry of video games and the magic that can create moments that matter. This is a moment that matters and it starts by being better."

As we look ahead to 2022, we felt that it was important to share a few thoughts... pic.twitter.com/lWdEaZVN4w — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 21, 2021

The ABK Workers Alliance, which consists of employees of Activision Blizzard King working together for change, in a statement thanked Treyarch for stepping up.

"We'd like to thank Treyarch for stepping up and beginning to have this conversation. Admitting that things haven't been perfect is hard, but it's even harder to take a stance against it," reads the statement from the ABK Workers Alliance.

We'd like to thank Treyarch for stepping up and beginning to have this conversation. Admitting that things haven't been perfect is hard, but it's even harder to take a stance against it. Thank you. We look forward to making #ABetterABK with you. https://t.co/cEggfvxlZn — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 22, 2021

