PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 57 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 658 Views
This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:
- PS5: 16,103,410
- Switch: 15,848,071
- XSX|S: 10,630,502
Through the first 57 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.26 million units units and is 5.47 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.22 million units.
The PS5 has sold 16.10 million in 57 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 15.85 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 10.63 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 57 weeks, the PS5 is in the lead. The PS5 has a 37.8 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 37.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.0 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:
- Switch: 5,699,765
- PS5: 5,615,755
- XSX|S: 5,001,630
Through the first 56 weeks available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.08 million units and is 0.70 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.61 million units.
The Switch has sold 5.70 million in 57 weeks in the US, while the PS5 sold 5.62 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 5.00 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 57 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 34.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 34.4 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 30.7 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (56 weeks):
- PS5: 6,381,072
- Switch: 4,033,968
- XSX|S: 3,241,145
The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 56 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.35 million units and is 3.14 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.79 million units.
The PS5 has sold 6.38 million in 56 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 4.03 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.24 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 56 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.7 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 29.6 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 23.7 percent.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:
- Switch: 4,017,226
- PS5: 1,193,634
- XSX|S: 126,150
Through the first 57 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 2.82 million units and is 3.89 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.07 million units.
The Switch has sold 4.02 million units in 57 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.19 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.13 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 57 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 75.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 22.4 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.3 percent.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I have to admit that Xbox is doing much better this time than when it launched against the PS4. Back in November of 2014 it was about a 7m gap in favor of the PS4. This time its only about 5m in favor of the PS5. And demand for both PS5 and Series (the X in particular) is still pretty high and will likely remain that way well into the new year.
It's really weird that the flat spot of the japanese PS5 curve marks the holiday season.
By all accounts the demand is there in Japan, particularly among older and more well off Japanese gamers. It’s really just a matter of if Sony even cares about that market anymore.
Optimistically they might start sending more units to Japan next year. But I almost wouldn’t be surprised if they just pulled an Xbox and abandoned the market entirely.
I think North America is up for grabs this generation. Unlike most of the rest of the world a large number of the PS user base in NA used to own an Xbox at some point, so Microsoft probably has a better chance of earning those customers back than anywhere else. I think another possible effect we could se in North America is former PlayStation owners buying a Series S as a holdover console, and then just deciding to upgrade to a Series X down the line instead of waiting on a PS5.
With all of that said, I think North America is the only place where this can realistically be expected to happen. I think Microsoft would probably just be happy with regaining a small but dedicated fanbase in Europe, something inbetween the Xbox 360 (which was a major market share player in the EU) and the Xbox One (was functionally pushed out of the market in continental Europe)