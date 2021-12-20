Switch Nears 100M, PS5 Tops 16M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 5-11 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,245,034 units sold for the week ending December 11, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 99.36 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 428,366 units to bring its lifetime sales to 16.10 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 408,264 units to bring their lifetime sales to 10.63 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 224,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 25,000 units. PS4 sold 651,893 units for the week ending December 13, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 433,239 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 24,404 units, the Xbox One sold 11,610 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 303 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 156,065 units (-11.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 77,318 (22.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 128,051 units (45.7%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 124,266 (-83.6%), the Xbox One is down 80,356 units (-87.4%), and the 3DS is down 4,542 units (-93.8%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 59,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 30,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 24,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,245,034 ( 99,356,640 ) PlayStation 5 - 428,366 ( 16,103,410 ) Xbox Series X|S - 408,264 ( 10,630,502 ) PlayStation 4 - 24,404 ( 116,752,444 ) Xbox One - 11,610 ( 50,516,008 ) 3DS - 303 ( 75,942,851 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 566,883 Xbox Series X|S - 260,231 PlayStation 5 - 175,852 PlayStation 4 - 11,513 Xbox One - 9,468

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 356,863 PlayStation 5 - 208,514 Xbox Series X|S - 120,421 PlayStation 4 - 11,472 Xbox One - 1,931 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 277,881 PlayStation 5 - 23,583 Xbox Series X|S - 9,308 PlayStation 4 - 941 3DS - 309 (Japan only) Xbox One - 128

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 434,07 PlayStation 5 - 20,417 Xbox Series X|S - 18,304 PlayStation 4 - 478 Xbox One - 83

