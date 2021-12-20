PlayStation Plus Owners of Final Fantasy VII Remake to Get PS5 Upgrade - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 429 Views
PlayStation Plus members who redeemed the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake were originally not eligible to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. However, Square Enix announced this has changed and the upgrade will be available starting this Wednesday, December 22.
The Episode Intermission DLC featuring Yuffie will be available for a 25 percent discount for a limited time.
Starting this Wednesday...— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021
• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.
• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586
Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for PC via Epic Games Store last week on December 16. A new datamine by Twitter user @AtelierTool reveals the game will most likely be coming to Steam once the Epic Games exclusive contract ends. The game itself has a Steam AppID that was created six months after the release of the PS4 version in October 2020.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first released for the PlayStation 5 on June 10, while the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I don't know whose idea this was, but thank you! I guess good things do come to those who wait. Well my backlog is the real reason. Still though.... :-D
Looks like Square smartened up a bit 😉
For any who haven't already had a chance to check out FF7 remake trust me, you won't be disappointed.
FF7 remake was my own personal GOTY when it dropped and for good measure. It and RE2 remake should be the template for how to remake classic gaming hits in the modern day.
-FREE PS5 UPGRADE NINJA APPROVED-
Meh, I already bought the upgrade (and I am a Play Station Plus subscriber)... :(
I need to learn to be more patient hehe, this would actually have been a good timing for me, cause I bought it but still did not take the time to play it. Oh well...