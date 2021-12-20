PlayStation Plus Owners of Final Fantasy VII Remake to Get PS5 Upgrade - News

PlayStation Plus members who redeemed the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake were originally not eligible to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. However, Square Enix announced this has changed and the upgrade will be available starting this Wednesday, December 22.

The Episode Intermission DLC featuring Yuffie will be available for a 25 percent discount for a limited time.

Starting this Wednesday...



• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.



• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for PC via Epic Games Store last week on December 16. A new datamine by Twitter user @AtelierTool reveals the game will most likely be coming to Steam once the Epic Games exclusive contract ends. The game itself has a Steam AppID that was created six months after the release of the PS4 version in October 2020.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first released for the PlayStation 5 on June 10, while the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020.

