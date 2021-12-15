Alan Wake Voice and Appearance Actors to Return for Sequel - News

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment during The Game Awards 2021 last week announced survival horror game, Alan Wake II.

Creative director and writer Sam Lake via Twitter has confirmed the original two actors from Alan Wake will be returning for the sequel. This includes Finnish actor Ilkka Villi who provided his likeness for Alan Wake and Matthew Poretta who did voice acted the protagonist.

"A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work," said Lake. "Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake."

Alan Wake II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Thank you for being as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are ❤️🔥🔦. A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work. Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake. #AlanWake @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/8UvzXGgKdE — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 14, 2021

