Consumers Show Preference for PS5 Over Xbox Series X|S, According to DFC Survey

Research firm DFC Intelligence in a new survey conducted in October and November asked consumers if they preferred the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S.

The consumers surveyed showed preference for the PS5 over the Xbox Series X|S. However, they did rate Xbox Live and the current Xbox Series X|S games library higher than PS5.

"The results are somewhat surprising given that in most aspects consumers rate the systems as fairly similar", DFC writes. "The PlayStation 5's main advantage is higher perceived graphics and power, versus the higher-rated library and online services for Xbox."

54 percent of those surveyed said they would probably not or definitely not buy the Xbox Series X|S, while only 34 percent said they would not buy the PS5.

34 percent of non-Xbox Series X|S owners said they would probably or definitely buy the console. This compares to 42 percent of non-PS5 owners who said they would probably buy the console.

The Nintendo Switch remained ahead of the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft. 60 percent of those surveyed said they already own the console, while 27 percent of those that don't own it said they will buy it.

"Arguably the biggest issue Microsoft faces with the Xbox is the lukewarm desire for online services," reads the report. "Online services, VR, and a cool-looking system were the lowest-rated feature among consumers. Price, power, and great games continue to be the main driving factor."

God of War: Ragnarok and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel are the two games consumers are most interested in. Interest in Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7 are similar. Halo Infinite and Horizon Forbidden West had similar consumer interest.

"Among interest in new and upcoming games, Xbox exclusive racing game Forza Horizon 5 had a similar rating as Sony’s exclusive Gran Turismo 7," said DFC in the report.

"PlayStation 5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West had similar consumer interest to Xbox exclusive Halo Infinite. However, the biggest consumer interest was in God of War: Ragnarok (Sony exclusive) and a Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel (Nintendo)."

Thanks, Wccftech.

