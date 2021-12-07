Tales of Crestoria to Shut Down February 7, 2022 - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced the servers for Tales of Crestoria will shut down on February 7, 2022 at 12:00 am ET / 5:00 pm GMT.

Read the announcement on the shut down from Bandai Namco below:

We regret to announce the closure of Tales of Crestoria.

Thank you all for your support and we hope you enjoyed playing.

We will be keeping the servers open until 14:00 Feb 07, 2022 JST, so please continue to enjoy Tales of Crestoria until the very end.

All items can be used until the last day, so if you have any items or Gleamstones in your account, please use them before Feb 07, 2022.

Also, from today, we are disabling the purchase of Gleamstones.

For more information, please check in-game announcements.

*The exact time service will no longer be available may vary depending on your region.

[Service Shutdown Notice (1/2)]



Tales of Crestoria will shut down on Sun, Feb. 6th, 2022 9:00PM PST.



Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoyed playing.



Check the official site & in-game announcements for more info.

URL：https://t.co/A3jZn3EAgj#TalesOfCrestoria — TALES OF CRESTORIA (@to_crestoria_EN) December 7, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles