GRID Legends Arrives February 25, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters announced GRID Legends will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on February 25, 2022.

"With the release date set, the studio is putting the final polish to our deepest GRID game ever," said Codemasters game director Chris Smith.

"GRID Legends is an all-action accessible racer focused on variety and choice; deep career, a new innovative story mode, and a Race Creator that allows players to create dream racing match-ups with deep personalization. And our new hop-in gameplay enables friends to connect in seconds and spend more time on the track and less time in lobbies."

View the first gameplay footage below:

Here is an overview of the game:

GRID Legends delivers thrilling wheel-to-wheel motorsport and edge-of-your-seat action around the globe. Create your dream motorsport events, hop into live multiplayer races, be part of the drama in an immersive virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular action racing.

Jostle for position. Drive legendary cars to their limits. Feel the rush of incredible speed. Push your Nemesis on the track. Defeat your friends again and again… and don’t let them ever forget it!

Key Features:

Play together with up to 21 friends in the most social and connected GRID ever, including cross-platform play, and cause havoc on the track.

GRID ever, including cross-platform play, and cause havoc on the track. Make racing memories with a stunning variety of cars, new city locations such as London and Moscow, exciting event types; and create on-track enemies.

Use the Race Creator to design adrenaline-fueled races to tear up with your friends, with event types like Elimination, electrifying Boost races, and the return of Drift. Want to race hypercars against huge trucks? Go for it!

Be part of the spectacle of motorsport with our dramatic virtual production story Driven to Glory, or dive into our largest ever Career, featuring hundreds of exhilarating events.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles