Hazelight Forced to Abandon It Takes Two Trademark Due to Claim by Take-Two - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 459 Views
Hazelight Studios has been forced to abandon the trademark for It Takes Two because of a trademark claim by Take-Two Interactive, according to Eurogamer.
Take-Two filed the claim earlier this year and now Hazelight has been forced to abandon ownership of the game. Hazelight in a statement did say it "cannot comment on ongoing disputes" and is "hopeful" to resolve the matter soon. It isn't known what this means for the sales of It Takes Two.
It should be noted that in the US if you don't protect your trademark it is possible to lose it. The trademark conflict likely won't mean a name change for the game.
The co-op adventure platformer has sold over three million units worldwide as of October 13. It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26.
That's got to be the scummiest shit, after that couple worked to get their game to where it is, and now T2 just whisks away the TM.
I know they're not taking away the game, but this means they cannot make a sequel with the same name, and it would be frustrating to see a publisher just come in and TM a name you used, that doesn't even make any sense.
I read somewhere that they also filed a claim against a small California clothing store that donates portions of proceeds to charity because their logo is an R.
Jesus.......I already had Take-Two up there with Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, and EA amongst the worst video game companies just because of their insane push for monetization and lack of mod friendly support, but this.....this is just petty to the tenth degree!
What is the over/under on Josef Fares (director of It Takes Two) calling out Take-Two on The Game Awards stage this year? For those that don't know, he is the one who said "F*ck the Oscars" live on the 2017 The Game Awards show (he was formerly a movie director before switching to video games).
Is Take Two Interactive going to file a trademark claim for the song and movie of the exact same name as the game? This is stupid as crap
According to the article they've been forced to abandon ownership of the name, not the game. Still pretty messed up.
What are the ramifications though? Like, does Take Two just own the right to make a game called It Takes Two, but not the IP that Hazelight made?
Not sure. I doubt this affects where the game's revenue goes, it just affects Hazelight's ability to trademark and claim ownership over the game's name.