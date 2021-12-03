Hazelight Forced to Abandon It Takes Two Trademark Due to Claim by Take-Two - News

Hazelight Studios has been forced to abandon the trademark for It Takes Two because of a trademark claim by Take-Two Interactive, according to Eurogamer.

Take-Two filed the claim earlier this year and now Hazelight has been forced to abandon ownership of the game. Hazelight in a statement did say it "cannot comment on ongoing disputes" and is "hopeful" to resolve the matter soon. It isn't known what this means for the sales of It Takes Two.

It should be noted that in the US if you don't protect your trademark it is possible to lose it. The trademark conflict likely won't mean a name change for the game.

The co-op adventure platformer has sold over three million units worldwide as of October 13. It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26.

