The Matrix Awakens 'Unreal Engine 5 Experience' leaked for PS5 - News

A promo image for The Matrix Awakens was published on the PlayStation Network backend, which was spotted by a user on Reddit.

Not much is known about The Matrix Awakens other than it is coming to at least the PlayStation 5 and has the tagline of "An Unreal Engine 5 Experience." It could be a new Matrix game or some sort of tie-in to the upcoming Matrix film.

The fourth film in the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, will hit theaters later this month on December 22. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski and sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

